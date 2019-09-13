China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Yuchai International Limited has 27% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Yuchai International Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.80% 0.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares China Yuchai International Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited N/A 15 5.89 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

China Yuchai International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio China Yuchai International Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for China Yuchai International Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.91 1.85 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is 71.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that China Yuchai International Limited is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Yuchai International Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China Yuchai International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors China Yuchai International Limited’s rivals beat China Yuchai International Limited.