China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
China Yuchai International Limited has 27% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has China Yuchai International Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Yuchai International Limited
|0.00%
|7.80%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.95%
|22.96%
|10.29%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares China Yuchai International Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Yuchai International Limited
|N/A
|15
|5.89
|Industry Average
|397.63M
|5.00B
|29.76
China Yuchai International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio China Yuchai International Limited is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for China Yuchai International Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Yuchai International Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|1.91
|1.85
|2.55
The potential upside of the competitors is 71.74%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Yuchai International Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Yuchai International Limited
|-7.15%
|-9.79%
|-16.47%
|-17.98%
|-29.47%
|9.65%
|Industry Average
|3.12%
|7.83%
|15.67%
|23.70%
|29.52%
|33.22%
For the past year China Yuchai International Limited was less bullish than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.79 shows that China Yuchai International Limited is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Yuchai International Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
China Yuchai International Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors China Yuchai International Limited’s rivals beat China Yuchai International Limited.
