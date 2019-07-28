China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering The Chemours Company (CC)

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 46.94% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. CYD’s profit would be $29.42M giving it 4.92 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, China Yuchai International Limited’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 26,293 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $579.37 million. It operates in two divisions, Yuchai and HLGE. It has a 4.16 P/E ratio. The firm provides engines for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, and construction equipment; generator sets; and marine, industrial, and construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.39 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

