China Unicom (Hong Kong) LTD (CHU) Share Price Declined While Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Stake; Wynnefield Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Landec (LNDC) by $634,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 27,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 40,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 256,143 shares traded. China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) has declined 21.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500.

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 100,364 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Ser Group has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer Group Inc owns 96,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 274,219 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 58,174 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 120,400 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 203,457 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 830,683 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). North Star Management Corp reported 147,175 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 37,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 0.11% or 32,700 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,626 shares stake. 353,525 were reported by John G Ullman And Assoc Inc.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,585 shares to 48,808 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 86,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

