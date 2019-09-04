China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

We will be comparing the differences between China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.49 19.84 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 1.00 N/A 0.03 90.30

Table 1 demonstrates China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 81.66% and its average target price is $5.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.2% and 26.6%. Insiders held 80.3% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.4% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.35% -11.47% -16.95% -14.71% -21.16% -8.07% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. -1% -3.25% -13.37% -12.09% -23.2% 9.6%

For the past year China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited had bearish trend while UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.