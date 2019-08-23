China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) and TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Contrasting side by side

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) and TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.49 19.84 TELUS Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 2.05 17.48

Table 1 highlights China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and TELUS Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TELUS Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2% TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TELUS Corporation has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival TELUS Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. TELUS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and TELUS Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 14.53% respectively. About 80.3% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of TELUS Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.35% -11.47% -16.95% -14.71% -21.16% -8.07% TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36%

For the past year China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited had bearish trend while TELUS Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

TELUS Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.