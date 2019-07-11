China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (NYSE:MBT) Comparison side by side

Both China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (NYSE:MBT) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.50 22.05 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 8 0.00 N/A 1.08 7.22

Table 1 demonstrates China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2% Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 15.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 34.9%. About 80.3% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.94% -11.9% -7.74% 2.43% -21.71% 2.81% Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. -0.51% -2.62% 2.09% -5.22% -23.13% 11.57%

For the past year China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited was less bullish than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Summary

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.