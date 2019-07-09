China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has 1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 30.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has 80.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 24.39% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.10% 1.20% Industry Average 5.85% 23.88% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited N/A 12 22.05 Industry Average 738.42M 12.63B 29.96

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.40 2.73

The competitors have a potential upside of 68.97%. Given China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.94% -11.9% -7.74% 2.43% -21.71% 2.81% Industry Average 3.97% 11.09% 7.13% 22.10% 14.84% 20.56%

For the past year China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.34 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Volatility & Risk

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s competitors are 30.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s rivals beat China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.