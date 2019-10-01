China Telecom LTD (CHA) Stock Price Declined While Eqis Capital Management Has Cut Position; Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $2.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 19,905 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996,000, down from 26,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in China Telecom Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 28,892 shares traded. China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) has declined 3.16% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CHA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 0728.HK – RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT TO HK$0.115 PER SHARE BE DECLARED; 27/04/2018 – CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 0728.HK – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES WERE RMB96,613 MLN, UP 5.6%; 19/04/2018 – CHINA ORIENT ASSET MANAGEMENT CO SAYS CHINA TELECOM, SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP, NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SECURITY FUND AND CHINA REFORM CAPITAL CORP HAVE INVESTED TOTAL 18 BLN YUAN IN THE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Telecom Corp. Ltd. On Amendment Of Constitutional Documents; 27/04/2018 – China Telecom: 1Q Ebitda CNY26.51 Billion; Up 6.8% on Year; 28/03/2018 – China Telecom 2017 Net Profit Bests Market Expectation of an Average of CNY17.72 Billion; 28/03/2018 – China Telecom Recommends Final Dividend of HK$0.115 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – China Telecom Corp Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed With the SEC; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Telecom Corp. Ltd. On Other

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 49,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.22M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 4.09 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petroleo Brasileiro Form Strategic Alliance; 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – $BP.GB: BP Rotterdam refinery shuts crude unit: Genscape. 200K b/d. #OOTT @business – ! $BP.GB; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS; 16/04/2018 – GETBACK SA GBK.WA – IN TALKS WITH BANK PKO BP S.A. AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU S.A. ABOUT LOAN OF UP TO 250 MLN ZLOTYS

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 3,611 shares to 8,504 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 12.66 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 11,832 shares to 974,448 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

