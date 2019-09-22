China Telecom LTD (CHA) Holder Eqis Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $312,250 as Valuation Declined; Guggenheim Capital Maintains Holding in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 19,905 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996,000, down from 26,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in China Telecom Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 38,661 shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) has declined 3.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CHA News: 28/03/2018 – China Telecom 2017 Revenue Up 3.9% to CNY366.23 Billion; 27/04/2018 – China Telecom: 1Q Mobile Subscribers Reached 265.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – CHINA ORIENT ASSET MANAGEMENT CO SAYS PLANS TO INVEST 100 BLN YUAN IN NON-PERFORMING LOAN MARKET IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – CHINA TELECOM SAYS LAURA CHA RESIGNS AS IND. NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Telecom Corp. Ltd; 28/03/2018 – CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 0728.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE RMB366,229 MLN, UP 3.9 PCT; 28/03/2018 – China Telecom Recommends Final Dividend of HK$0.115 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – China Telecom: 1Q Ebitda CNY26.51 Billion; Up 6.8% on Year; 28/03/2018 – CHINA TELECOM 0728.HK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 75 BLN YUAN, DOWN 15.5 PCT YOY; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 62,670 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 52,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.69 million shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,058 shares to 54,427 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Best International Telecom Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “China Telecom Honored with “The Best of Asia – Icon on Corporate Governance” and Awards in IR, CSR and Other Aspects – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “China Mobile Ltd. (ADR) is Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” on January 03, 2018. More interesting news about China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy China Mobile’s Post-Earnings Dip? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

