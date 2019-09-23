China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) is a company in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of China Telecom Corporation Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.35% of all Telecom Services – Foreign’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand China Telecom Corporation Limited has 45.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 23.70% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Telecom Corporation Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom Corporation Limited 0.00% 6.30% 3.20% Industry Average 5.05% 10.30% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares China Telecom Corporation Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom Corporation Limited N/A 50 11.59 Industry Average 930.86M 18.45B 23.72

China Telecom Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio China Telecom Corporation Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Telecom Corporation Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Telecom Corporation Limited -4.09% -12% -12.97% -18.42% -3.16% -11.81% Industry Average 0.80% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 18.45%

For the past year China Telecom Corporation Limited has -11.81% weaker performance while China Telecom Corporation Limited’s peers have 18.45% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that China Telecom Corporation Limited is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Telecom Corporation Limited’s competitors have beta of 0.78 which is 21.83% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

China Telecom Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors China Telecom Corporation Limited’s competitors beat China Telecom Corporation Limited.