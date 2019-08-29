China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

We are contrasting China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 34 1.74 N/A 2.58 12.44

In table 1 we can see China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Silicom Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Silicom Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a 3.08 beta, while its volatility is 208.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Silicom Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Silicom Ltd. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Silicom Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 47.4%. About 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has weaker performance than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Silicom Ltd. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.