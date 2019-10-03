China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)

We will be contrasting the differences between China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited N/A 0.00 7.11M -4.86 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 0.00 6.65M 0.70 22.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1,840,538,441.63% -49.8% -35.4% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 45,361,527.97% 8.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.08 shows that China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pointer Telocation Ltd. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential downside is -1.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Pointer Telocation Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 68%. Insiders owned 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has 18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend while Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.