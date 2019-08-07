China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Since China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and PCTEL Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and PCTEL Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.08. PCTEL Inc. on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Comparatively, 5.5% are PCTEL Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance while PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PCTEL Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.