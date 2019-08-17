China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Since China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.41 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Volatility & Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s current beta is 3.08 and it happens to be 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 2.2 respectively. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 5.4%. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited was more bearish than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.