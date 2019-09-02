China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Comparing side by side

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.11 N/A -4.86 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.08 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.08 beta. In other hand, Vocera Communications Inc. has beta of 0.18 which is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 56.86% and its average price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Comparatively, Vocera Communications Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.