China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has 10% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.80% -35.40% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -28.00% weaker performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers have 31.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Volatility and Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.85. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers are 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s peers beat China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.