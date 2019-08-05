China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Contrasting side by side

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.72 N/A 0.27 11.39

Demonstrates China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a beta of 3.08 and its 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Ceragon Networks Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 69.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited was more bearish than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.