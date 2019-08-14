China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00 Allot Ltd. 7 2.39 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Allot Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Allot Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Allot Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 61.25%. Insiders owned 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.18% of Allot Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance while Allot Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allot Ltd. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.