China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

As Drugs – Generic companies, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.45 N/A 0.06 40.83 Tricida Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9%

Liquidity

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Tricida Inc. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 84% respectively. About 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tricida Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32% Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -57.32% weaker performance while Tricida Inc. has 33.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tricida Inc.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.