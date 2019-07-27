China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Since China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.85 N/A 0.06 71.83 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 14 2.17 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% -27.4% -23.4%

Liquidity

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $10.33, with potential upside of 102.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 1%. Insiders owned roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.58% -29.69% -19.44% 0% 0% -24.91% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 1.29% -12.47% -13.64% -29.86% -29.03% -30.15%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Organogenesis Holdings Inc.