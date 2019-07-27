China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Since China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|9.85
|N/A
|0.06
|71.83
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|14
|2.17
|N/A
|-0.94
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-27.4%
|-23.4%
Liquidity
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $10.33, with potential upside of 102.15%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 1%. Insiders owned roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.58%
|-29.69%
|-19.44%
|0%
|0%
|-24.91%
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|1.29%
|-12.47%
|-13.64%
|-29.86%
|-29.03%
|-30.15%
For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
