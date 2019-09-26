China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) Reaches $1.33 Low on Sep, 26; INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (INXSF) Shorts Raised By 16.21%

The stock of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) reached all time low today, Sep, 26 and still has $1.24 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.33 share price. This indicates more downside for the $35.79M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.24 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.51 million less. The stock decreased 20.83% or $0.3499 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3301. About 104,658 shares traded or 148.64% up from the average. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INXSF) had an increase of 16.21% in short interest. INXSF’s SI was 89,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.21% from 77,100 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 12 days are for INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INXSF)’s short sellers to cover INXSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.304 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.74 million. It develops customer experience management software for retailers, restaurants, and hotels; survey software; mobile forms software; and event data capture software, as well as offers data collection services, including mystery shopping, third party audit, and customer experience measurement programs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. The company has market cap of $35.79 million. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.