China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|8.71M
|0.06
|40.83
|The Medicines Company
|42
|-0.42
|74.02M
|-2.91
|0.00
Demonstrates China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and The Medicines Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and The Medicines Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|377,235,913.21%
|0%
|0%
|The Medicines Company
|174,452,038.65%
|0%
|-25.9%
Liquidity
1.6 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival The Medicines Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. The Medicines Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and The Medicines Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Medicines Company
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, The Medicines Company’s consensus price target is $56.67, while its potential upside is 17.57%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and The Medicines Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. About 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are The Medicines Company’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.87%
|-37.82%
|-47.98%
|-59.44%
|0%
|-57.32%
|The Medicines Company
|-1.65%
|-4.98%
|12.7%
|61.37%
|-8.36%
|87.25%
For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while The Medicines Company had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats The Medicines Company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.