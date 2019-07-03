China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Comparing side by side

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 15.05 N/A 0.06 71.83 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 31.96 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has 3.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has 24.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.58% -29.69% -19.44% 0% 0% -24.91% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -1.63% -14.18% -32.4% -3.97% -20.39% -14.79%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.