China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Comparison side by side

Both China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 10.57 N/A 0.06 40.83 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 204.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 15.9%. Insiders held roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 18% are Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -57.32% weaker performance while Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 7.87% stronger performance.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.