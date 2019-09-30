China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) Comparing side by side

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 8.71M 0.06 40.83 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 115.33M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 377,301,277.89% 0% 0% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6,902,268,238.67% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $5.75, while its potential upside is 404.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Summary

CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.