China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) Comparing side by side

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|8.71M
|0.06
|40.83
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|2
|0.00
|115.33M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|377,301,277.89%
|0%
|0%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|6,902,268,238.67%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $5.75, while its potential upside is 404.25%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.87%
|-37.82%
|-47.98%
|-59.44%
|0%
|-57.32%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|15.2%
|-54.1%
|-63.51%
|-66.43%
|-54.59%
|-51.28%
For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than CannTrust Holdings Inc.
Summary
CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
