China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Major Airlines company, China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has 1.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.46% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand China Southern Airlines Company Limited has 78.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have China Southern Airlines Company Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0.00% 5.50% 1.30% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting China Southern Airlines Company Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines Company Limited N/A 36 16.00 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for China Southern Airlines Company Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.40 2.70

The potential upside of the peers is 67.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Southern Airlines Company Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Southern Airlines Company Limited -6.9% -8.22% -24.45% -8.38% -6.71% 6.65% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year China Southern Airlines Company Limited has weaker performance than China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Southern Airlines Company Limited.

Volatility & Risk

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s rivals are 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

China Southern Airlines Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s rivals beat China Southern Airlines Company Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.