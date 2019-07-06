China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) is a company in the Waste Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.12% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.32% of all Waste Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have China Recycling Energy Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|0.00%
|-48.50%
|-30.40%
|Industry Average
|1.16%
|23.05%
|4.44%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing China Recycling Energy Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|19.63M
|1.69B
|250.79
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for China Recycling Energy Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|2.14
|2.30
The peers have a potential upside of 87.19%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Recycling Energy Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|-11%
|-24.08%
|-46.87%
|-56.09%
|-68.18%
|-28%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|5.38%
|13.54%
|15.36%
|23.23%
|29.55%
For the past year China Recycling Energy Corporation had bearish trend while China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
China Recycling Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Recycling Energy Corporation.
Risk and Volatility
China Recycling Energy Corporation is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.21. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers are 20.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.
Dividends
China Recycling Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
