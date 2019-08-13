China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand China Recycling Energy Corporation has 34.82% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.97% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 70.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Recycling Energy Corporation -2.13% -13.14% -44.48% -69.42% -74.69% -50.27% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year China Recycling Energy Corporation has -50.27% weaker performance while China Recycling Energy Corporation’s competitors have 29.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Recycling Energy Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

China Recycling Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.4. In other hand, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

China Recycling Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Recycling Energy Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors China Recycling Energy Corporation.