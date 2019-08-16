China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Both China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.39
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.90
|3.16
Demonstrates China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0.00%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|12.39%
|-6.52%
|-48.99%
|-65.04%
|-77.13%
|-57.84%
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
For the past year X Financial has weaker performance than China Rapid Finance Limited
Summary
X Financial beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
