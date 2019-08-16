China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Both China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.39 N/A -0.85 0.00 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Demonstrates China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Rapid Finance Limited and X Financial’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year X Financial has weaker performance than China Rapid Finance Limited

Summary

X Financial beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.