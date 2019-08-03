China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Since China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.32 N/A -0.85 0.00 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Rapid Finance Limited and ORIX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Rapid Finance Limited and ORIX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Rapid Finance Limited and ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than ORIX Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ORIX Corporation beats China Rapid Finance Limited.