China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

This is a contrast between China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.28 N/A -0.85 0.00 Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.96 N/A 0.19 46.52

In table 1 we can see China Rapid Finance Limited and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Rapid Finance Limited and Nicholas Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 64.1% respectively. China Rapid Finance Limited’s share owned by insiders are 42.18%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Nicholas Financial Inc.

Summary

Nicholas Financial Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.