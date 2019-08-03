China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Both China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.32 N/A -0.85 0.00 FirstCash Inc. 93 2.36 N/A 3.56 28.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares. Competitively, FirstCash Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited had bearish trend while FirstCash Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.