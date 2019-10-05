China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.00 38.77M -0.85 0.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.00 20.89M 0.37 11.24

Table 1 demonstrates China Rapid Finance Limited and Elevate Credit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Rapid Finance Limited and Elevate Credit Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 6,323,601,370.09% -244.5% -73.3% Elevate Credit Inc. 473,696,145.12% 13.8% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares. 42.18% are China Rapid Finance Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited was more bearish than Elevate Credit Inc.

Summary

Elevate Credit Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors China Rapid Finance Limited.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.