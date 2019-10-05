China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.00
|38.77M
|-0.85
|0.00
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|4
|0.00
|20.89M
|0.37
|11.24
Table 1 demonstrates China Rapid Finance Limited and Elevate Credit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides China Rapid Finance Limited and Elevate Credit Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|6,323,601,370.09%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|473,696,145.12%
|13.8%
|2.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares. 42.18% are China Rapid Finance Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|12.39%
|-6.52%
|-48.99%
|-65.04%
|-77.13%
|-57.84%
|Elevate Credit Inc.
|-3.93%
|0.48%
|-10.15%
|-7.56%
|-53.98%
|-7.14%
For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited was more bearish than Elevate Credit Inc.
Summary
Elevate Credit Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors China Rapid Finance Limited.
Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
