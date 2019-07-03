China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

As Credit Services businesses, China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.31
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|China Bat Group Inc.
|1
|4.28
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
In table 1 we can see China Rapid Finance Limited and China Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0.00%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|0.00%
|418.5%
|152.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares. Competitively, China Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|-18.88%
|-37.5%
|-44.92%
|-73.58%
|-84.56%
|-36.27%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|-13.01%
|-20.13%
|-9.29%
|-52.95%
|-78.29%
|-23.26%
For the past year China Bat Group Inc. has weaker performance than China Rapid Finance Limited
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors China Bat Group Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited.
