China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

As Credit Services businesses, China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.31 N/A -0.85 0.00 China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.28 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Rapid Finance Limited and China Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares. Competitively, China Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26%

For the past year China Bat Group Inc. has weaker performance than China Rapid Finance Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors China Bat Group Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited.