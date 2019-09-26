China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Contrasting side by side

Since China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.35 N/A -0.85 0.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 highlights China Rapid Finance Limited and Security National Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Rapid Finance Limited and Security National Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Rapid Finance Limited and Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 22.8% respectively. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited has -57.84% weaker performance while Security National Financial Corporation has 3.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors China Rapid Finance Limited.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.