China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Comparison side by side

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.28 N/A -0.85 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 6 1.42 N/A 0.45 10.20

Demonstrates China Rapid Finance Limited and On Deck Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 81% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than On Deck Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited.