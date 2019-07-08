China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Comparison side by side

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.28
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|6
|1.42
|N/A
|0.45
|10.20
Demonstrates China Rapid Finance Limited and On Deck Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0.00%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|12.2%
|3.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 81% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|-18.88%
|-37.5%
|-44.92%
|-73.58%
|-84.56%
|-36.27%
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|-4.59%
|-12.12%
|-23.58%
|-43.86%
|-23.71%
|-22.54%
For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than On Deck Capital Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited.
