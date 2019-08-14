China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 0.96 N/A -0.25 0.00 AstraZeneca PLC 40 4.92 N/A 0.95 45.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -21.6% AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AstraZeneca PLC has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Pharma Holdings Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AstraZeneca PLC has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 9.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Pharma Holdings Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 19.2%. About 0.3% of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AstraZeneca PLC has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5% AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3%

For the past year China Pharma Holdings Inc. was less bullish than AstraZeneca PLC.

Summary

AstraZeneca PLC beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Pharma Holdings Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.