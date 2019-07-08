China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Major companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 1.15 N/A -0.25 0.00 Retrophin Inc. 21 5.06 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -28% -19.7% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Retrophin Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Retrophin Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Retrophin Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Retrophin Inc.’s potential upside is 78.39% and its consensus price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Retrophin Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.8% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Retrophin Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.52% -13.89% 17.82% 0% 19.1% 28.17% Retrophin Inc. 3.51% -14.86% -13.39% -27.94% -30.48% -17.94%

For the past year China Pharma Holdings Inc. has 28.17% stronger performance while Retrophin Inc. has -17.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Retrophin Inc. beats China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.