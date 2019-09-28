China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 21.94M -0.25 0.00 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 21 0.00 50.82M -0.63 0.00

Demonstrates China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma Holdings Inc. 8,364,468,166.22% -31.2% -21.6% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 245,744,680.85% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 18.31% respectively. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Hutchison China MediTech Limited has 6.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44%

For the past year China Pharma Holdings Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance while Hutchison China MediTech Limited has -9.44% weaker performance.

Summary

China Pharma Holdings Inc. beats Hutchison China MediTech Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.