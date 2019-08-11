China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 0.99 N/A -0.25 0.00 Gilead Sciences Inc. 66 3.70 N/A 4.54 14.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -21.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.69 beta indicates that China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Pharma Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, Gilead Sciences Inc. has 3.6 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 4 7 2.64

On the other hand, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 21.21% and its consensus target price is $79.08.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Pharma Holdings Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 82.5%. About 0.3% of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Gilead Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75%

For the past year China Pharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Gilead Sciences Inc.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats China Pharma Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.