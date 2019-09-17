China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Reaches $61.52 After 9.00% Down Move; Home Depot (the (HD) Shorts Lowered By 6.75%

The stock of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 153,824 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese, others clamor for crude exports, but U.S. straining capacity; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 07/03/2018 – China February crude oil imports down 20.6 pct from January; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind China Mobile (Hong Kong), China Petroleum & Chemical, Telefonica SA, ING Group, N; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC AIMS FOR SHALE GAS OUTPUT AT 10 BCM BY 2020- SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIALThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $84.61 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $55.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SNP worth $7.61B less.

Home Depot Inc (the (NYSE:HD) had a decrease of 6.75% in short interest. HD's SI was 9.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.75% from 10.35M shares previously. With 3.97 million avg volume, 2 days are for Home Depot Inc (the (NYSE:HD)'s short sellers to cover HD's short positions. The SI to Home Depot Inc (the's float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.13. About 2.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the gas and oil, and chemical activities and businesses in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $84.61 billion. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others divisions. It has a 6.76 P/E ratio. The firm explores for and develops oil fields, and produces and sells natural gas and crude oil; processes and purifies crude oil into refined petroleum products; and makes and sells petroleum products.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 0.22% above currents $229.13 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $250.93 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 22.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

