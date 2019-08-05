China Pete & Chem (SNP) Market Valuation Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Decreased by $6.21 Million Its Position; Waddell & Reed Financial Holds Stake in Chemical Finl (CHFC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 77,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 461,713 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 384,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 201.42% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 214,785 shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 26/03/2018 – UNIPEC INKS 1-YR DEAL TO BUY CRUDE DELIVERED TO CHINA PRICED AGAINST SHANGHAI CRUDE OIL FUTURES; 16/05/2018 – Sinopec Guangzhou refinery processing new grades from Norway, U.S; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 28/03/2018 – CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LTD – CO AWARDED 2 CONTRACTS FROM CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP FOR SUPPLYING STEEL PIPES; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures

Analysts await China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 23.05% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SNP’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 6.91 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.30% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 712,100 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $272.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 85,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Line Corp.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,100 shares were bought by Provost David T, worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. 6,380 shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C, worth $249,611. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205 on Thursday, June 13.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 348,618 shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $497.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 106,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 39,050 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 93,048 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 679,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 39,427 shares. Aspen Invest Inc owns 15,428 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Fdx Advisors reported 6,819 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. 9.05M are held by Blackrock. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 202,426 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 20,375 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 13,952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Group, Maine-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Shelton Capital owns 217 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 3.47M shares.