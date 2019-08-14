China Pete & Chem (SNP) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $6.21 Million; Scharf Investments Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $8.38 Million; Valuation Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 84,820 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 21/03/2018 – ADB signs $250 mln loan deal for China geothermal heating; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 16/05/2018 – Sinopec Guangzhou refinery processing new grades from Norway, U.S; 09/04/2018 – Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs – official; 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06 million, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $144.51. About 653,970 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel

Analysts await China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 23.05% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SNP’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 6.74 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.30% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $266.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 324,161 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $125.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs reported 311,495 shares. Veritable LP owns 5,360 shares. First Mercantile Co accumulated 1,868 shares. Holderness Investments reported 0.26% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,424 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 98,138 shares. Exchange Mngmt invested 0.49% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ci Invs Inc holds 1.53% or 2.34M shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Boys Arnold And has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,461 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Davenport & Company Ltd Llc owns 2,190 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 3,361 shares.