China Pete & Chem (SNP) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Maryland Capital Management Upped Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Market Value Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 281,818 shares traded or 68.22% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.17 MLN TONNES VS 32.26 MLN TONNES IN FEBRUARY – CUSTOMS; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020; 27/04/2018 – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 88,543 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, up from 84,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinopec Vs. PetroChina – Downstream Vs. Upstream – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinopec detects ‘unusual financial data’ at Unipec trading arm – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “China To Quadruple LNG Imports — Will U.S. Exporters Benefit? – Forbes” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in January – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Analysts await China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 23.05% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SNP’s profit will be $3.04B for 6.95 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.30% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Line Corp by 1.63M shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $67.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 151,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp Inc holds 0% or 10,306 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 13,451 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 29,655 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ameriprise holds 6,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 550 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 59,771 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.18M shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 56,896 shares. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,434 shares. 46 are owned by Howe And Rusling. 13,531 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Llc.