China Pete & Chem (SNP) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lowered Its American Financial Group (AFG) Position by $355,392

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 15,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,947 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 32,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 103,063 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 15/05/2018 – CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL 600028.SS 0386.HK SAYS BOARD ELECTS DAI HOULIANG AS CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 26/04/2018 – SIX REFINERIES TO BE FULLY SHUT ACCOUNT FOR 10 PCT OF CHINA’S MONTHLY CRUDE RUNS -REUTERS CALCULATION; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 12/04/2018 – China March crude oil imports up 21.4 pct from February; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 32.26 MLN TONNES VS 40.64 MLN TONNES IN JANUARY – CUSTOMS; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS; 27/04/2018 – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 150,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 249,133 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Hengehold Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 7,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 25,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 116,299 shares. Nordea Investment owns 421,064 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,812 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Clearbridge Invests Limited Com reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.04% or 45,416 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 27 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 7,285 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 145,162 shares to 437,344 shares, valued at $56.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 247,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.17 million for 12.70 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 96,449 shares to 98,111 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Med Reit Inc by 34,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).