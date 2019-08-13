China Pete & Chem (SNP) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Chatham Capital Group Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $348,800; Share Price Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 217,210 shares traded or 30.44% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS TO PRODUCE 0.5 PCT SULPHUR BUNKER FUEL BY 2020 VS CURRENT 3.5 PCT SULPHUR; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 32.26 MLN TONNES VS 40.64 MLN TONNES IN JANUARY – CUSTOMS; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – China February crude oil imports down 20.6 pct from January; 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 2.88 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 85,751 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 23.05% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SNP’s profit will be $2.98B for 6.81 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.30% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.89 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.