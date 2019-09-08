China Pete & Chem (SNP) Share Price Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $6.21 Million; As Stamps Com (STMP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tekne Capital Management Raised Position

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 309,193 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 182,024 shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 04/04/2018 – China’s Unipec to ship 3rd VLCC diesel cargo to Western hemisphere; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Polen Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,086 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Fisher Asset Lc reported 51,150 shares stake. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 713,463 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 14,000 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3 shares. Platinum Inv Ltd has 2,600 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 537,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 321 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).