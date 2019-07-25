China Pete & Chem (SNP) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $6.21 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Holding

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $207.14. About 10.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 81,748 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 16/05/2018 – Sinopec Guangzhou refinery processing new grades from Norway, U.S; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC AIMS FOR SHALE GAS OUTPUT AT 10 BCM BY 2020- SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $266.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 5,467 shares to 91,032 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,486 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

