China Pete & Chem (SNP) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Raised Position; Anixter International (AXE) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.02 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 7,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 90,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 83,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 115,585 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 32.26 MLN TONNES VS 40.64 MLN TONNES IN JANUARY – CUSTOMS; 15/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Hainan refinery pumps jet fuel via pipeline for first time; 07/03/2018 – China’s two big oil majors urge tax breaks for building gas storage and imports; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind China Mobile (Hong Kong), China Petroleum & Chemical, Telefonica SA, ING Group, N; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 23/05/2018 – China signals to state giants: ‘Buy American’ oil and grains; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anixter International Inc (AXE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 17,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.69M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anixter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 228,500 shares traded or 47.42% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unspon Adr by 37,185 shares to 157,963 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $57.32 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold AXE shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 369,653 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested in 3,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Markston Intll Lc has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 100 shares. Alberta Management reported 77,108 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 51,400 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 25,582 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Company stated it has 14,699 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 11,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 763,582 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 690,532 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 63,824 shares. Nuveen Asset reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 44,929 shares.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anixter International Inc. Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call And Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anixter International Inc. Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call And Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why 4 Oil Stocks From Canada to China Rallied in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinopec detects ‘unusual financial data’ at Unipec trading arm – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinopec: Why You Should Consider China’s Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2019: SNP, HUSA – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinopec: An Underfollowed And Undervalued Dividend Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 9,996 shares to 427,465 shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,560 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).