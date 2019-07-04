China Pete & Chem (SNP) Shares Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Cut Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 380% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 78,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 80,003 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 27/04/2018 – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 09/04/2018 – Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs – official; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS TO PRODUCE 0.5 PCT SULPHUR BUNKER FUEL BY 2020 VS CURRENT 3.5 PCT SULPHUR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba files for major Hong Kong listing – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for A Summer Rally – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons the Selloff of Alibaba Stock Is Temporary – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).